Adil sees 'Tabdili Express' chugging towards Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil has said that their 'Tabdili Express' was now chugging towards Sindh with full speed and 'corrupt' chief minister Murad Ali Shah would be soon shown the door.

Addressing a press conference in Gulshan-e-Umair society on Sunday, he said Murad Shah was personally responsible for all corruption in Sindh province. He said: "We are in the arena of PS-88 to defeat corruption mafia. The PPP is now a falling wall and it needs just one more push."

Sheikh said that Murad Shah had written a letter to the Prime Minister. He said: "Saeed Ghani is also asking questions from federal minister Ali Zaidi. Ghani himself is patron of drug pushers. There is everything about him in the report of SSP Dr Rizwan. CM Murad should answer why he has made megacity Karachi a Kitchra Kundi.

They have even no shame to embezzle the funds of Zakat and money of pensioners. Ali Zaidi is son of Karachi and elected representative of people.

He alleged that during last 13 years, Sindh had witnessed a record corruption under the patronage of chief minister Murad, who also holds the portfolio of finance.

He said: "When voice is raised against mega corruption in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi, an FIR is lodged. The PPP is doing hooliganism in Malir, but the people of Malir have welcomed the PTI."

He said in Lahore an accident of Orange Train occurred and this project was gift of Nawaz Sharif, who got kickbacks from such projects. He said corrupt people had gathered on the stage of PDM. He said the people of Pakistan had already rejected the stance of PDM. He said all parties of PDM were rejected parties.