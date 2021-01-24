By-polls in PK-63: QWP announces support for PML-N candidate

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has announced support for Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan, in by-elections in PK-63 constituency of Nowshera district to be held in February.

The PK-63 seat had fallen vacant after the death of PTI MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel.

QWP provincial senior vice president Tariq Ahmad Khan at a joint press conference with Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Saturday said that his party workers would extend full support to the PML-N candidate in the by-election in order to ensure his success.

Pakistan Peoples Party Peshawar division president Liaquat Shabab and JUI(F) Nowshera leader who have already withdrawn their candidatures in support of the PML-N candidate were also present in the press conference.

The QWP leader said that his party had taken the decision as a member of the 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to further strengthen the anti-government forum. He said opposition parties were fully united to continue the campaign for ousting of the incompetent government as early as possible.

Appreciating QWP, PPP and JUI-F for his support, the PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan expressed the hope that other opposition political parties would also support him.

To a question, he said Awami National Party should also withdraw its candidate as PML-N had extended full support to ANP nominees in six constituencies in Peshawar and Mardan districts in the past.

He alleged that the office-bearers of PTI were violating the election rules by spending official funds and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities and ensure free, fair and impartial election.

