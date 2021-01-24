ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

By-polls in PK-63: QWP announces support for PML-N candidate

Amjad Ali Shah 24 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has announced support for Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan, in by-elections in PK-63 constituency of Nowshera district to be held in February.

The PK-63 seat had fallen vacant after the death of PTI MPA Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel.

QWP provincial senior vice president Tariq Ahmad Khan at a joint press conference with Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Saturday said that his party workers would extend full support to the PML-N candidate in the by-election in order to ensure his success.

Pakistan Peoples Party Peshawar division president Liaquat Shabab and JUI(F) Nowshera leader who have already withdrawn their candidatures in support of the PML-N candidate were also present in the press conference.

The QWP leader said that his party had taken the decision as a member of the 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to further strengthen the anti-government forum. He said opposition parties were fully united to continue the campaign for ousting of the incompetent government as early as possible.

Appreciating QWP, PPP and JUI-F for his support, the PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan expressed the hope that other opposition political parties would also support him.

To a question, he said Awami National Party should also withdraw its candidate as PML-N had extended full support to ANP nominees in six constituencies in Peshawar and Mardan districts in the past.

He alleged that the office-bearers of PTI were violating the election rules by spending official funds and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities and ensure free, fair and impartial election.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP PDM JUIF PTI PMLN QWP Ikhtiar Wali Khan Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel Liaquat Shabab ANP

By-polls in PK-63: QWP announces support for PML-N candidate

Chinese companies to speed up export of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

Only RLNG-based licences to be issued for CNG stations

Voluntary separation scheme: President approves Rs9.5bn grant for PIA

UNGA adopts resolution on protection of religious sites: FO

US to reverse ‘draconian’ immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

Blackstone-backed Patria eyes expansion in Latam, Asia

IT Services, IT-enabled Services: No new tax imposed, FBR clarifies

Freezing of assets: Landmark IHC verdict deprecates NAB’s practice

Cellular licence renewal, additional spectrum auction: PTA re-initiates its process for AJK, G-B

Foreign funding case: Open hearing after scrutiny committee’s report: ECP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.