Cold, dry weather likely

KARACHI: A very cold weather is expected to continue in upper parts and north Balochistan on Sunday, the Met said has forecast.

Fog, it said, is likely to prevail in a few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country till tonight. Continental air is prevailing over central and southern parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: Rainfall was witnessed in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northeast Punjab, Potohar region and Islamabad.

Fog continued to engulf central and southern plain areas of Punjab. However, cold and dry weather remained in other parts of the country.

Snowfall was also recorded in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Astore, Skardu, Bagrote and Chitral during the past period.

Maximum of the rainfall was seen in Kalam as 25 mm, Garhi Dupatta 19 mm, Rawalakot 16 mm, Muzaffarabad Airport and Murree 14 mm, each, Balakot 13 mm, Muzaffarabad City 12 mm, Malam Jabba and Kotli 11 mm, each, Pattan 9 mm, Upper Dir, Kakul, Mir Khani and Chitral 8 mm, each, and Drosh 5 mm.

Kalam also recieved the maximum amount of snow as 12 inches, followed by Murree 6, Astore 5, Malam Jabba 4, and Skardu and Chitral 1, each.

The day’s lowest temperature was in Astore -10 degrees Celsius, Skardu and Gupis -9, each, Ziarat -8, Leh -6, Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Parachinar, Kalam and Bagrote -5, each, Malam Jabba and Pishin -4, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021