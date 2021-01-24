ATM withdrawal limit not restricted to Rs1000: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has categorically rejected the false message making rounds on social media attributing to it that ATM cash withdrawal limit is restricted to Rs 1,000.

According to SBP, it does not put any limit on ATM withdrawal limit and mainly banks decide about such limits as per their policies.

On Friday night, a number of banking customers received text message on their cell numbers that SBP has restricted ATM cash withdrawal limits

up to Rs 1,000 for one week.

“Dear Customer, as per State Bank of Pakistan directions, ATM cash withdrawal limit is restricted to PKR 1,000 from 23rd Jan 21 to 31st Jan 21”, a message received from 8832 said.

However, the SBP timely react and response on the issue and clarified on late Friday night that there is no such restrictions on the ATM transactions for banking customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021