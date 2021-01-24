JAZZ, KCCI sign MoU

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and JAZZ (Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited -PMCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) according to which JAZZ will be providing a 35 percent discount to KCCI members on bill amount excluding tax.

The MoU was signed by President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra and Regional Head B2B Sales Jazz Asim Irshad at a simple yet impressive ceremony held at KCCI which was also attended by Senior Vice President M. Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, Regional Business Head/ VP Jazz Ali Fahad Ahmad and others.

As per the MoU “which immediately became effective,” JAZZ and KCCI agreed to form a business relationship whereby KCCI Members shall be able to avail certain discounts on GSM offer and Data usage plus devices upon execution of a service contract between JAZZ and the respective KCCI Member(s) including existing customers who are valid members of KCCI.

In order to avail discount, each company will share valid KCCI membership proof or letter with Jazz whereas all lines will be activated on respective company name/ KCCI member’s name and the company will be responsible for 100 percent monthly bill payments.

Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Shariq Vohra was fairly optimistic that keeping in view the reputation of JAZZ and the quality of service it has been providing to customers, KCCI members will certainly get much better and even customized services as per their needs at discounted rates.

He stressed the need to make collective efforts so that the end-users, particularly those from the business and industrial community, could benefit from innovative solutions.

Regional Head B2B Sales Jazz Asim Irshad, while highlighting some salient features of the products and services being offered to KCCI’s members under the MoU, sought KCCI’s assistance in approaching other Chambers across Pakistan as well so that similar services could be offered to them as well.—PR

