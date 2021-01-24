Many shops, stores sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: In a crackdown against violators of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Lahore district administration has sealed 81 shops, stores and restaurants in the provincial capital.

As per the details released by the administration here on Saturday, the Assistant Commissioner Model Town sealed six shops in Shadman area while the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar sealed 42 shops and stores in his jurisdiction area and also imposed fines worth Rs49,000 for failing to implement the SOPs.

Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner City sealed 19 shops and restaurants, and the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment sealed 14 shops and restaurants, and imposed fines worth Rs15,000.

Among the shops and restaurants that were sealed in tehsil Model Town included Dubai Suiting, Hafiz Book Center, Shaheen Fabrics, Riaz Tobacco, Raza Toys and Shisha Cafe. In tehsil Shalimar, Zeeshan Data Sanitary Store, Tayyab Paint Shop, Saqib Khalid Aluminum, Asif Cafe, Malik Ashraf Bike, Wasim Madina Milk Shop, Naeem Food Shop, Ramzan Faizan Khusa House, Allah Rakha New Madani Clothe, Shiraz Mira Pan Shop and a large number of auto workshops.

In tehsil city, Ben and Green Bakery, Malvo bakery, a pharmacy, Service Shoes, Sheikh Store, Majeed Hafeez Traders, Pak Paint and Hardware, Bashir Paints, Mohammad Jahan Gas, X-way Shoes, Wasim Glass House, Mehr Brothers Sofa Shop, Iftikhar Sanitary Store, Home Hardware Store, Rehman Hotel, Shah Hotel and Darwish Hotel were sealed for not following the SOPs.

Meanwhile, in tehsil cantonment, the following shops and restaurants were sealed: Rana Sanitary Store, Zafar Ali Grocery Store, Ashiq Pan Shop, Car Audio Galaxy, Shahid Shoes, Naeem Crockery Store, Khalil Bakery, Defense Vegetable Fruit Shop, Optics Optical, Khadim Tailors, KFC Cafe, Hot and Spicy, Iceland Juice Corner and Karachi Red Rock. Commenting on the operation, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that the operations will continue to ensure implementation of the SOPs, and those who do not comply with the SOPs will be sealed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021