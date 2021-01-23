ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Punjab govt, Railways to form joint strategy for land retrieval

  • The CM assured of his cooperation for the constitution of a comprehensive strategy for the land retrieval.
APP 23 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government and Pakistan Railways will form a joint strategy to retrieve railways land from land grabbers.

This was decided in a meeting between PR Minister Azam Khan Swati and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held here on Saturday.

The both leaders discussed promotion of tree plantation on railway barren lands and projects under public private partnership basis.

The CM assured of his cooperation for the constitution of a comprehensive strategy for the land retrieval.

He said full support of the Punjab Police would be provided to the railways for land recovery in the province. He said the Punjab government ensured its cooperation for plantation on railway land too.

He said the country was progressing on the track of prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The PTI always promoted politics of values and traditions," he added.

The CM said that the people had rejected negative politics based on lies and allegations, adding that:

"No one will be allowed to derail the country from the track of success".

On this occasion, the railways minister welcomed the cooperation of the chief minister and vowed to uplift the railways.

