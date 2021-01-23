ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Chinese companies to speed up export of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan

  • "The Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines as aid and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of vaccines to Pakistan,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during a regular press conference.
Ali Ahmed 23 Jan 2021

Neighboring ally China has said that it is actively coordinating with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Pakistan have been working together to overcome difficulties. In order to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, the Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines as aid and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of vaccines to Pakistan,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during a regular press conference.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that China will provide 0.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as a “gift” to Pakistan by end January, and has also agreed to manufacture the vaccine in Pakistan.

Talking to media, Qureshi said he had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.“I want to give the nation the good news that China has promised to immediately provide 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Spokesperson said that ties between both countries would continue to foster as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

“No matter how the international landscape evolves, China-Pakistan friendly cooperation will continue moving forward. China is ready to take the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further broaden, elevate and deepen strategic cooperation with Pakistan, and jointly build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future,” she added.

