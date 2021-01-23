ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

  • 1,737 people also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.
  • There are 35,063 active cases in the country.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Jan 2021

The novel coronavirus has infected 1,927 more people in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 530,818.

Currently, there are 35,063 active coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 2,283 are critical cases. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 40,403 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours. Pakistan has conducted 7,602,380 tests since the outbreak of the novel virus last year.

Out of these, Sindh has reported 239,935 cases, Punjab 152,925, Balochistan 18,715 and KP has confirmed 64,945 COVID-19 cases. Likewise, 8,770 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 4,899 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 40,629 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the novel virus has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,247. Overall 484,508 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Moreover, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan this week approved the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in the country. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.

