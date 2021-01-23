Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1745 new cases, 47 deaths

ISLAMABAD: According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) released here on Friday, the Covid-19 has claimed 47 more lives and infected 1,745 new people across the country.

During the past 24 hours, 2,075 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while 2,362 patients are in critical condition including 27 new cases.

The total count of active cases is 34,916.

The positivity rate of the Covid-19 in past 24 hours was 4.86 percent.

According to the NCOC, with inclusion of the new infections in the country the national tally of cases now stands at 528,891. A total of 35,839 tests were conducted across the country during 24 hours.

Overall 482,771 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,561,977 samples have been tested thus far.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported the highest number of deaths where 22 people died followed by Sindh 12 deaths, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 12 deaths, and ICT reported one death.

The NCOC further said that out of 47 deaths during the past 24 hours, 23 patients died on ventilators.

The health authorities on Thursday carried out 35,839 tests across the country of which 15,304 in Punjab, 6,535 in Sindh, 6,543 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 5,777 in ICT, 838 in Balochistan, 443 in G-B, and 339 in AJK.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major regions Multan is on top with 49 percent followed by ICT 38 percent, Peshawar 30 percent, and Lahore 36 percent.

Some 327 ventilators were occupied across the country while no Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 46 percent, Multan 39 percent, Karachi 40 percent, and Rawalpindi 27 percent.

Since the pandemic’s outbreak, a total of 528,891 cases were detected including the deaths, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far.

Sindh so far is on top with 239,186 Covid-19 infections, followed by Punjab 152,158 infections, KPK with 64,651 infections, the ICT 40,548 infections, Balochistan with 18,696 infections, AJK 8,753 infections, and G-B with 4,899 infections.

Punjab with 4,523 Covid-19 deaths is on top followed by Sindh 3,855 deaths, KPK 1,823 deaths, ICT 461 deaths, AJK 248 deaths, Balochistan 192 deaths, and G-B 102 deaths.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has carried out 7,561,977 corona tests, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities.

