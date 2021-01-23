Massive reshuffling in ICT police

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Commissioner’s Office issued notifications, regarding massive reshuffling and transfer/posting in top slots of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

According to two notifications issued by the Chief Commissioner’s office, seven police officers were transferred and posted on different positions.

As per the notification, Khalid Rasheed, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) awaiting posting and posted as SSP law and order, Muhammad Usman Tipu, Superintendent of Police (SP) Diplomatic Protection Department (DPD) posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) operation in his own pay scale, Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP Criminal Investigation Department (CID) transferred and posted as SP DPD, Captain Hamzah Humayun (retired), SP CTD awaiting posting and posted as SP Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP).

Similarly, Abdur Razzaq, SP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) transferred and posted SP Special Service Group (SSG), Arshad Mahmood, SP SSG posted as SP investigation and Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP Industrial Area posted as SP Anti-Riot Unit (ARU).

