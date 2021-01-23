ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bill on succession of assets: Governor urged to refuse assent

Recorder Report 23 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) on Friday requested the Sindh governor to refuse assent to the “Sindh Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2021” and return it to the Sindh Assembly for reconsideration under Article 116 (2) (b) of the Constitution.

In a letter to Sindh governor, the SHCBA stated that the Sindh Assembly had recently passed the bill in which some major changes had been made to the procedure for obtaining letters of administration/succession certificates which were required in order for the assets of a deceased person to be transferred to their legal heirs.

Presently, the procedure is that legal heirs are required to approach the civil court concerned to obtain such letters/certificates. Under the new bill, the entire process is proposed to be shifted to NADRA.

The letter noted that the bar associations were well aware of the difficulties and delays faced by the legal heirs in obtaining letters/certificates under the present system and fully supported reforming the system to make the process faster and easier for the legal heirs.

The SHCBA stated that unfortunately the Sindh government did not consult with the bar council and associations (which had the most day-to-day experience of the practical working of the present succession system as well as its problems) to discuss the proposed reforms before the bill was passed by the Assembly.

“Had this been done, the defects in the bill could have been avoided,” it added.

The association said that there were three major problems with the bill.

The SHCBA pointed out that the first two problems were of a fundamentally constitutional nature. As presently framed, the bill appeared to exceed the legislative jurisdiction of the Sindh Assembly.

It noted that the third problem dealt with certain procedural lacunae in the bill which, unless removed, would increase rather than decrease difficulties of the legal heirs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nadra Sindh Assembly Sindh Governor SHCBA

Bill on succession of assets: Governor urged to refuse assent

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

SPI up 0.32pc WoW

PM orders preparation of food security plan

Forex boost credit goes to PTI govt, Senate told

Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite concerns

Gas moratorium: Ministry may convene meeting of textile sector next week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.