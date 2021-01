Educational institutions to reopen from February 1st: minister

KARACHI: Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani said that classes 1 to 8 and universities will reopen from February 1st with the condition that educational institution’s administration calls in students in two groups i.e. 50 percent of the students on one day while other half will be called in the next day.

He was talking to media persons after a meeting of the Steering Committee to review the resumption of educational activities and the academic calendar.

Ghani said the provincial government would be conducting a census of private schools.

