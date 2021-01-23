ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese iron ore futures rise

Reuters 23 Jan 2021

MANILA: Dalian iron ore futures rose on Thursday as key supplier Australia began preparing for a potential tropical cyclone, while worries over rising coronavirus cases in China weighed on prices of the steelmaking raw material in Singapore.

The most-active May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended a volatile morning session 0.7% higher at 1,059 yuan ($163.93) a tonne.

Australia’s Pilbara Ports Authority has begun clearing large vessels from anchorages at Port Hedland, the world’s biggest iron ore loading hub, after the weather bureau said a Category 1 or 2 cyclone could make landfall on the Pilbara coast by Friday.

Iron ore’s front-month February contract on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.4% to $165.28 a tonne by 0350 GMT, extending losses into a third session.

“The market is concerned about the small outbreak of coronavirus cases in China, which could impact steelmaking facilities” if more lockdown measures are implemented, said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ.

New COVID-19 cases in top steel producer China continued to rise despite a flurry of measures to contain the latest outbreak.

Seasonally weak steel demand and squeezed margins in China also weighed on iron ore, with the spot price dropping to $171.50 a tonne on Wednesday from $172 the day before, according to SteelHome consultancy data. “Although we acknowledge the supply risks in Australia, a demand slowdown ahead of the Chinese New Year could see prices normalising to $156/tonne by the end of this quarter,” Hynes said.

While possible disruptions in iron ore supply and mining operations loom in Australia, higher 2021 production guidance flagged earlier this week by top miners BHP and Rio Tinto helped improve the overall supply outlook.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.1%, while hot-rolled coil gained 0.1%. Stainless steel climbed 1%.

Coronavirus cyclone Rio Tinto steel iron ore Daniel Hynes BHP Hynes

Chinese iron ore futures rise

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

SPI up 0.32pc WoW

PM orders preparation of food security plan

Forex boost credit goes to PTI govt, Senate told

Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite concerns

Gas moratorium: Ministry may convene meeting of textile sector next week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.