KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 95,548 tonnes of cargo comprising 56,206 tonnes of import cargo and 39,342 tonnes of export cargo including 4,887 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 56,206 tonnes comprised of 23,308 tonnes of containerised cargo; 06 tonnes of bulk cargo; 12,745 tonnes of DAP; 6,600 tonnes of wheat; 9,338 tonnes of soyabean and 4,209 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 39,342 tonnes comprised of 27,757 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,800 tonnes of clinkers; 7,785 tonnes of cement and 2,000 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 4,887 containers comprising of 2,326 containers import and 2,561 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 440 of 20’s and 653 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 290 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 538 of 20’s and 501 of 40’s loaded containers while 181 of 20’s and 420 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely CSL Sophie, OEL Kedarnath, Szczecin Trader, Ginga Kite, Al Mahboobah and Da Ji carrying containers, tanker, chemical and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. Teera Bhum, Cosco Europe, MOL Generosity, Al-Salam-II, Oriental Freesia, Ithomi and Safesea Anya carrying containers, tankers, wheat and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There are no ships expected to sail on Friday.

There are five vessels viz. Northern Discovery, As Sicilia, MT Lahore, Scarlet Lady and IDC Diamond carrying containers, tanker, wheat and clinkers respectively due to arrive on Friday while five vessels viz. APL Antwerp, MT Quetta, MT Shalamar, BBC Diamond and KSL Deyang carrying containers, tankers, condensor and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 129,307 tonnes comprising 99,217 tonnes of import cargo and 30,090 tonnes of export cargo including 4,957 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 99,217 tonnes includes 1,636 tonnes of coal; 750 tonnes LPG; 14,500 tonnes of palm oil; 8,991 tonnes of soyabean and 73,340 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,090 tonnes includes 9,247 tonnes of rice and 20,843 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,957 containers comprising of 3,860 containers import and 1,097 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There was one ships namely Galini carrying coal sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while two ships namely Express Rome and Josephine Maersk carrying containers respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of nine ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, rice, coal, wheat, LPG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eleven vessels viz. Singapore Bulker, Flag Ganos, Dias, BTG Kailash, Al Ghashamiya, Gas Zeus, STI Excellence, Piramid, Neptune, Amor and Bay Yasu carrying steel coil, wheat, soyabean, LNG, LPG, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were two ships viz. Maersk Jalan and STI Excellence carrying containers and mogas respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Friday.

There were two ships namely Maersk Jalan and MOL Generosity carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Friday while another ship namely MSC Giulia carrying containers is due to arrive on Saturday.

