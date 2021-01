Canadian canola futures rebound

WINNIPEG: ICE Canadian canola futures rebounded on Thursday and halted a three-day slide, rising with palm and soyaoil.

Canola followed the rival vegetable oils higher, but lagged their gains, and still has price upside, a trader said. March canola gained $8.60 to $657 per tonne.

March-May canola spread traded 3,382 times.

US soyabean futures last traded slightly lower as rains across South America eased supply worries.

Euronext May rapeseed futures and Malaysian March palm oil futures rose.