NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
23 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 22, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
496,617,139 288,624,427 18,674,769,451 10,095,992,512
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,100,487,314 (1,199,276,986) (98,789,672)
Local Individuals 14,418,987,591 (14,281,613,077) 137,374,514
Local Corporates 6,959,131,941 (6,997,716,783) (38,584,842)
===============================================================================
