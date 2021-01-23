KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 22, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 496,617,139 288,624,427 18,674,769,451 10,095,992,512 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,100,487,314 (1,199,276,986) (98,789,672) Local Individuals 14,418,987,591 (14,281,613,077) 137,374,514 Local Corporates 6,959,131,941 (6,997,716,783) (38,584,842) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021