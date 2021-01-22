Pakistan
Karachi to experience cold, windy weather on Saturday: Met Office
KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Friday predicted cold, dry and windy weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.
The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 11 to 13 degree centigrade, with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.
