Assets beyond means case: Khawaja Asif sent to jail on judicial remand

  • The case was heard by the accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan, where accused was produced before the court in strict security.
  • During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s legal representative sought physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Jan 2021

An accountability court on Friday sent PML-N leader Khawaja Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in assets beyond income case.

The case was heard by the accountability court’s judge Jawadul Hassan, where accused was produced before the court in strict security.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s legal representative sought physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

He said that millions of rupees had been deposited in different bank accounts of the accused, whereas, Rana Abdul Waheed had deposited Rs30 million.

When the persons got interrogated, they said that Asif had given the cash to deposit it to the accounts, he added.

Asif had not disclosed the sources of income to get Rs280 million in his accounts, whereas, he also failed to provide satisfactory answers for making Rs60 million investments in different companies, said the prosecutor.

In 2009, Rs100 million had been deposited to his account from a foreign country, he added.

The defence lawyer argued that the investigators want Asif to carry out his own investigation.

Asif’s lawyer argued that physical remand could not be given on the basis of the prosecutor’s arguments as he has provided all documents required to NAB for investigation.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the accountability court rejected NAB’s plea for physical remand of Khawaja Asif and approved judicial remand of 14 days.

