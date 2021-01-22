CBOT corn may fall into $5.02-3/4 to $5.09-1/2 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may fall into a range of $5.02-3/4 to $5.09-1/2 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

The fall from the Jan. 13 high of $5.41-1/2 has extended. It is driven by a wave c, which is expected to travel to $5.02-3/4, its 100% projection level.

A falling channel suggests the same target as well. However, it could be too aggressive to target $5.02-3/4. A proper target could be either $5.13-1/2 or $5.09-1/2.

Resistance is at $5.20-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.24-1/2. On the daily chart, the contract is falling towards the Jan. 20 low of $5.12-3/4.

A retracement analysis suggests a lower target of $4.92-3/4, the 38.2% level, as signals on the hourly chart indicate a break below the support at $5.11-1/2.

