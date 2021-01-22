ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets end lower

• Saudi Arabian benchmark registers weekly losses DUBAI: Major markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ended...
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

• Saudi Arabian benchmark registers weekly losses

DUBAI: Major markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ended lower on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in the country dented sentiment, although Dubai and Abu Dhabi shares notched weekly gains.

Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.

Daily cases in the UAE hit a record 3,506 on Wednesday, the highest in the Gulf Arab region where daily tallies in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.

Among the Gulf Cooperation Council members, the UAE and Bahrain feature among countries with high vaccination rates globally.

In Dubai, the main share index retreated 2%, its first fall in four sessions.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was the worst performer on the benchmark, shedding 3.6%, while Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD fell nearly 3%.

The index, however, gained 1.2% for the week.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark fell 1.1%, snapping a four-day winning streak, with telecoms major Emirates Telecommunications losing 3.2%.

UAE's largest lender and index heavyweight, First Abu Dhabi Bank, lost 0.8%, while real estate firm Aldar Properties slipped 2.8%.

The index's losses, however, were capped by gains at aquaculture firm International Holding, which jumped about 6%, after it reported a sharp rise in 2020 profit.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark added 6.5% for the week, its best weekly performance since April last year.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia finished little changed on the day, en route to a 0.3% weekly loss.

Saudi British Bank was the best index performer during the session, gaining 1.5%, while healthcare firm Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co featured among top losers, shedding 1.2%

In Qatar, the index eased 0.6%, pulled down primarily by financial stocks, and posted a weekly loss of 1.6%.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank fell about 1% each. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.5%, helped by a nearly 1% gain in Commercial International Bank (CIB), the country's largest private bank.

Coronavirus Trade Infections UAE markets NBD

UAE markets end lower

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.