Mass transit projects: SHC seeks details from Sindh govt

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought details from the provincial government about the mass transit projects in the province and their dates of completion. A division bench of the SHC was hearing a petition against the lack of mass transit projects in Karachi.

The petitioner said that people were worried as they had to depend on chingchis while travelling in the city. The chingchis and taxi drivers charge whatever amount they wanted from passengers, and it had made life difficult for the commuters.

The petitioner stated that no one was paying attention to transport. The court ordered the focal person of the provincial transport department to submit a written reply and specify the completion dates after he told the court that work was being done on Red Line and Orange Line projects. The Green Line bus project would be completed soon.

The court said that everything would be done but asked the official to submit it in writing. A reply on behalf of the federal government by Sindh governor said that Phase 1 of the infrastructure for Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System had already been completed while Phase 2 would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, the SHC sought a reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a petition filed by a private software company against raid on its office. The court sought reply from the FIA in the next hearing after the company submitted that the FIA's raid on its office was illegal and in violation of cyber laws.

