CM takes notice of robbery in journalist's house

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of robbery incident took place in the house of veteran journalist Ghulam Nabi Mughal last night, he talked to Mughal and enquired about his health and orders Hyderabad police for the early recovery.

On behalf of chief minister and commissioner Hyderabad, deputy commissioner Faud Ghaffar Soomro reached at the house of Mughal and offered full support, cooperation and also medical assistance to him.

