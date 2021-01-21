ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower on profit-taking after benchmark Sensex scales 50,000

  • Global equity benchmarks hit record highs on Thursday, as investors bet major stimulus from new US President Joe Biden.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Thursday as some investors locked in profits after major indexes hit record highs, with the benchmark Sensex surpassing the 50,000 level for the first time.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.37% to 14,590.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.34% at 49,624.76 after touching a record high of 50,184.01 earlier in the session.

Many analysts had flagged the risk of correction owing to stretched valuations of some stocks and the Nifty and Sensex scaling new peaks over the past few weeks.

"It is an expiry day (for weekly derivatives) and we are seeing some profit-booking at these levels ... Sensex has hit the 50,000 level. People are just cautious right now," said Rahul Sharma, market strategist and head of research at Equity99 markets.

Traders and analysts have been betting on economic recovery and improved earnings from companies after India emerged from a months-long lockdown. Foreign investors pumped in more than $20 billion last year and had bought $2.76 billion worth of Indian equities as of Jan. 20.

Global equity benchmarks hit record highs on Thursday, as investors bet major stimulus from new US President Joe Biden.

Reliance Industries shares rose 2.5% after Indian stock exchanges gave the go-ahead for a $3.4 billion deal with Future Group.

Shares in Future Group companies jumped 5% on Thursday after the stock exchanges' nod.

Tata Motors shares rose 5.7%, gaining for a third straight day. The carmaker's stock, which has risen 60% so far in 2021, is the best performing one on the blue-chip Nifty 50 .

blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Sensex index Indian shares ended lower Rahul Sharma

Indian shares end lower on profit-taking after benchmark Sensex scales 50,000

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters