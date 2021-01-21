ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Startup Investment Rise to $77M in Pakistan

  • Startup investments in Pakistan increased by 97 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to data from MAGNiTT's 'State of Startup Funding - 2021 Emerging Venture Markets' Report.
  • The number of startup deals in Pakistan also went up by 45% this year as opposed to the general downward trend in the MENA region.
Kashaf Ali 21 Jan 2021

Startup investments in Pakistan surged to $77 million, which was a 97 percent increase in the amount invested in Pakistani startups during 2019, according to data from MAGNiTT's 'State of Startup Funding - 2021 Emerging Venture Markets' Report.

In addition to this, the number of startup deals also went up by 45% this year as opposed to the general downward trend in the MENA region.

The record level of investments in Pakistan can be attributed to an increase in interest from local, regional as well as international players in Pakistani startups. Many top VCs including First Round Capital, Prosus, Global Founders Capital, Village Global, Quiet Capital, GFC, YCombinator, Pioneer Fund have also invested in Pakistan in 2020.

According to Aatif Awan, Founder & Managing Partner at Indus Valley Capital, this trend might accelerate in 2021, as Pakistan crosses the 100M broadband subscribers milestone.

It is also important to note that 45% of the total startup funding came from a $22M Series A raised by Airlift Technologies and $13M Series B raised by Bykea.

In addition to this, COVID-19 impacted industries led the way in Pakistan with ecommerce, fintech, healthcare and education startups seeing the most transactions. Healthcare and fintech accounted for 5 deals each, while 3 rounds were registered in education tech.

It is expected that Pakistan will witness the largest growth rate of total startup funding in the MENA region as it continues its strong growth trajectory.

Education Ecommerce Startups healthcare fintech magnitt seed funding seed fund startup investment Indus Valley Capital

Startup Investment Rise to $77M in Pakistan

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters