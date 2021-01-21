ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Technology

Google Chrome 88 makes it easy to fix weak passwords

  • Google's latest Chrome 88 update will identify weak passwords and allow its users to change them swiftly.
BR Web Desk 21 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

While digital security concerns are becoming more pressing worldwide, Google's latest Chrome 88 update will identify weak passwords and allow its users to change them swiftly.

While weak and easy to guess passwords expose users to all sorts of password cracking attempts and hacking risks, Google might be taking the first step towards protecting its users through stronger, unique passwords.

Password security has been a major concern for many organizations as well as individuals worldwide. This new feature will first perform an easy check of its user's settings to investigate if there are any weak or compromised passwords. Then, it will allow its user to click on a button, which will redirect him or her to a relevant site to create a more secure login.

The best thing about this feature is that it allows users to update multiple Chrome passwords at once.

Chrome 88’s password features will hopefully roll out in the coming weeks. However, waiting period will depend on the user's choice of platform. Moreover, the centralized password updates will initially be available for desktop and iOS, and Android user will get it after that, according to Android Authority.

