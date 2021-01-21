Netflix to launch Shuffle Play Feature this year

Netflix has confirmed that it will officially be launching its Shuffle Play feature this year. While everyone has been anticipating an announcement regarding this new feature, ever since Netflix started testing it last year, the world's leading streaming entertainment service confirmed the news as part of its latest financial results.

The whole idea behind this new feature is to make sure that users are not overwhelmed by the variety of content on Netflix's home screen. While Netflix's homepage still features content based on the user's viewing history, the Shuffle Play feature would go one step forward by picking the right content for you to view.

According to Greg Peter, Netflix’s COO and chief product officer, this feature will allow users to skip browsing entirely and just click on a button to instantly play a title that Netflix has chosen for them, as reported by the Verge.

This button appeared on Netflix's profile select screen with a 'Play Something' option in its menu during the trial phase.

While, we live in a world of algorithms it is still unclear how popular this feature would be amongst Netflix's users. However, the streaming entertainment service hopes to use it to improve the overall experience of its users by making it easier for them to view content that matches with their existing interests.

While Reed Hastings, Netflix's co-CEO joked about naming this feature 'I'm Feeling Lucky' after Google search feature, Peter commented that they were going to come out with something better very soon.