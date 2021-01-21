ANL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
ASC 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 96.19 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.67%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.68%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.28%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3%)
JSCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
KAPCO 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.4%)
MLCF 43.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.56%)
PAEL 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.41%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.42%)
PPL 94.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 107.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 34.57 (0.72%)
BR30 24,884 Increased By ▲ 190.31 (0.77%)
KSE100 45,954 Increased By ▲ 276.69 (0.61%)
KSE30 19,135 Increased By ▲ 109.03 (0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's Bharat Biotech seeks Bangladesh trial for COVID vaccine approved at home

  • Bangladesh will from Thursday start receiving millions of India-made doses of another vaccine licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

DHAKA: India's Bharat Biotech has applied to conduct trials in Bangladesh for its coronavirus vaccine recently approved for emergency use at home, a senior official at Bangladesh's main medical research body told Reuters.

If allowed to go ahead, this would be the first trial of any coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh and could give the densely-populated country of more than 160 million faster access to the shot for mass use.

The vaccine, developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research, was given the green light for restricted use in India this month without any efficacy data.

"We have received their proposal. The committee will review it," Mahmood-uz-Jahan, a director at the state-run Bangladesh Medical Research Council, told Reuters, declining to give details.

The Dhaka-based International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B), has applied to run the trial on behalf of Bharat Biotech, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named citing internal rules.

ICDDR,B declined to comment. Spokespeople for Bharat Biotech had no immediate comment.

Sinovac Biotech's late-stage trial of a potential vaccine in Bangladesh has become uncertain after Dhaka refused to meet the Chinese company's demand for co-funding.

Bharat Biotech started a late-stage trial for COVAXIN at home in November and a top Indian government vaccine official, Vinod Kumar Paul, has told Reuters that a smaller study involving 1,000-2,000 people could also be done in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will from Thursday start receiving millions of India-made doses of another vaccine licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca. It is being mass produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker.

Bangladesh, however, has no immediate plans to buy COVAXIN whose efficacy data from the late India trial are expected by March.

"Our vaccine procurement is in good shape. We are going to start the vaccination in the first week of February," Bangladesh Health Secretary Abdul Mannan told Reuters.

"No plan to buy from Bharat Biotech at present."

Brazil is the only country that has publicly announced plans to buy COVAXIN doses from India.

Coronavirus Bangladesh AstraZeneca Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine trial

India's Bharat Biotech seeks Bangladesh trial for COVID vaccine approved at home

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters