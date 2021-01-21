PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th president of the US and said that he is looking forward to working with him.

In a tweet, the premier said he is looking forward to work with the US president in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change.

The PM further said he is also looking forward to working with Biden in improving public health, combating corruption and promoting peace in the region and beyond.

During his confirmation hearing for the post of secretary of defence before the United States Senate Armed Services Committee, Chief Gen Lloyd J Austin said that Pakistan is an essential partner in any peace process in Afghanistan.

"If confirmed, I will encourage a regional approach that garners support from neighbours like Pakistan, while also deterring regional actors, from serving as spoilers to the Afghanistan peace process," Austin said.

Biden was sworn on Wednesday as the 46th president of US at a heavily protected US Capitol. The National Mall, usually packed with throngs of supporters, was instead filled with nearly 200,000 US flags. Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony, wearing masks and sitting several feet apart.

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president. US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina member administered the oath to her.