Pakistan

ATC acquits Uzair Baloch in another case

INP 21 Jan 2021

KARACHI: An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch in yet another case, which involved charges of torching a bus during a strike in Karachi after the prosecution once again failed to prove the case against him.

Both, Amin Buledi and Uzair Baloch, were acquitted in the case as the court directed the authorities to release them if they are not wanted in any other case.

The ATC, however, issued lifetime warrants of seven other accused in the case including Habib Jan Baloch, Sheeraz aka Comrade, Rashid aka Bengali, Jabbar aka Jhengo, Sattar, Ghaffar Niazi and Jamshed.

The lawyer representing Uzair Baloch said that the prosecution failed to produce any evidence against the gang war kingpin in the case. “Seven witnesses were produced before the court, however, none of them testified against Uzair Baloch,” said Advocate Abid Zaman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had alleged in the case that the accused were involved in torching a minibus in the Baghdadi area of the city during a strike on 24 April 2012.

