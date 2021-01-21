ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder
Jan 21, 2021
Markets

Dubai leads most Gulf markets higher; Saudi bourse eases

Reuters 21 Jan 2021

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, with Dubai leading gains boosted by its top lender Emirates NBD, while Saudi bucked the trend to close lower.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.4%, with Emirates NBD jumping 4.4% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank up 0.8%.

Emirates NBD recorded a more 20% increase in the number and value of fund transfers via its DirectRemit platform in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Property stocks also drove gains, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties ending 1% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, with Aldar Properties surging 8.1% in its biggest intraday gain since October.

On Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved a framework between the Abu Dhabi Government and Aldar Properties for development of capital projects in the emirate.

The framework includes Aldar taking on the management of 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) worth of major projects.

The index’s gains, however, were limited by losses at telecoms firm Etisalat, which closed 3.2% lower.

Etisalat had posted its best day in nearly six years on Tuesday as the company called a board meeting for Wednesday to discuss increasing the foreign ownership limit in the firm.

Qatar’s main index gained 0.3%, led by a 3.3% jump in market heavyweight Industries Qatar.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.4% fall Saudi Telecom Company and a 0.3% drop in Al Rajhi Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index tacked on 0.9%, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory, including Commercial International Bank which advanced 1.1%.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic relations, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The move follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt earlier this month to end their boycott of Qatar dating from 2017 over allegations it supported terrorism, a charge that Doha denies.

