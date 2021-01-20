Abu Dhabi's Etihad to resume Qatar flights next month

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Wednesday said it would restart direct flights to Doha next month after the United Arab Emirates and allies agreed with Qatar this month to restore ties.

Flights between the UAE and Qatar, both major air transport hubs, had been suspended since mid-2017 when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Doha over allegations it supported extremist groups. Qatar has denied the charges.

Etihad, owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, said daily flights to the Qatari capital would resume from Feb. 15.

UAE carrier Air Arabia resumed direct flights between Sharjah and Doha this month.

Direct flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and Qatar and Egypt has also resumed.