Turkey extends tender for 400,000 tonnes wheat to include white wheat
- The tender which closes on Friday, Jan. 22, had previously sought red milling wheat only.
- The change could allow wheat from more origins to be offered in the tender at a time when wheat from Turkey's big supplier Russia is more expensive and faces an upcoming export tax.
20 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Turkey's state grain board TMO has extended an international tender to purchase 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat this week to include offers for white wheat, traders said on Wednesday.
The tender which closes on Friday, Jan. 22, had previously sought red milling wheat only.
"The change could allow wheat from more origins to be offered in the tender at a time when wheat from Turkey's big supplier Russia is more expensive and faces an upcoming export tax," one trader said.
