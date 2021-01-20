Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs150 to Rs113,000 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change.
20 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs113,000 against its sale at Rs112, 850 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs130 and was traded at Rs 96,880 against its sale at 96,750 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,806.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $9 and was sold at $1853 against its sale at $1844, the association added.
