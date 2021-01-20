No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that no administration in United States can ignore Pakistan as it is an important country in the region.

In an interview to a private TV channel on Wednesday, he said that a new world is being established out of which new priorities are coming forward. He added that Pakistan and the incoming US administration have a lot of “commonalties”.

“Challenges will be there. I’m not saying they won’t be there. We have to face the facts, but I believe Pakistan has a lot to offer,” said Qureshi. He said that Pakistan plans to engage with new US administration.

Regarding Pakistan's expectations from the US, the FM said the people being nominated by President-elect Joe Biden know Pakistan well. He also shared that he had the opportunity to work with them when the Democrats were in power last.

“They understand the region very well,” remarked Qureshi.

He mentioned that Biden has a very clear opinion about Pakistan and South Asia and both Pakistan and the US have a convergence of interest in Afghanistan. “There are many areas where the Imran Khan government and Biden government have a common interest,” said Pakistan’s top diplomat. He shared the examples of climate change and the COVAX initiative.

To a question about relations between the US and India, he said that the Biden administration will help Pakistan in providing relief to the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is expecting the incoming administration to help Islamabad in “providing relief” to the Kashmiris from the military siege in occupied Kashmir.