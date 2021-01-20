ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,828 Decreased By ▼ -27.7 (-0.57%)
BR30 24,694 Decreased By ▼ -85.92 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,650 Decreased By ▼ -253.23 (-0.55%)
KSE30 19,029 Decreased By ▼ -123.18 (-0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

  • Jack Ma decided to say goodbye to Alibaba in 2018 and was last seen at a conference in October last year criticizing Chinese government regulators, after which he disappeared raising global concerns.
Ali Ahmed 20 Jan 2021

Amid all the hype and concern, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of the world's leading online e-commerce company Alibaba Jack Ma has emerged for the first time since October last year.

Jack Ma decided to say goodbye to Alibaba in 2018 and was last seen at a conference in October last year criticizing Chinese government regulators, after which he disappeared raising global concerns.

Now, a video of Jack Ma has been uploaded on social media by Chinese state media, where Ma who went from being an English teacher to a business tycoon, is shown speaking to dozens of teachers in rural China for an award ceremony that coincides with the Chinese holiday the Laba Festival.

"We'll meet again after the epidemic is over," Ma said according to Tianmu News, a news site in East China's Zhejiang Province where Alibaba is headquartered. The ceremony is an annual event launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015.

Ma's disappearance from public view since October has sparked speculation about his whereabouts among many western media outlets.

It is pertinent to inform that in October Alibaba financial affiliate Ant Group was scheduled to list on Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, however, the IPO being called the largest ever was blocked at the last minute by Chinese regulators.

China Alibaba Ant Group Jack Ma first appearnace jack ma missing

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters