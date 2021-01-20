World
Thailand reports 59 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 59 new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Wednesday, taking its total infections to 12,653 and fatalities to 71.
Eight of the new infections were imported from abroad, the country's COVID-19 taskforce added at a briefing.
