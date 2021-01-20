ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,824 Decreased By ▼ -30.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 24,688 Decreased By ▼ -91.7 (-0.37%)
KSE100 45,629 Decreased By ▼ -273.82 (-0.6%)
KSE30 19,017 Decreased By ▼ -135.83 (-0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's 2020 US soybean imports surged though likely missed trade target

  • For 2020, Brazilian shipments were 64.28 million tonnes, up 11.46% from 2019's 57.67 million tonnes, and almost two-thirds of total annual imports.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China's soybean imports from the United States in 2020 rose by 52.8% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, though the stepped up buying likely fell short of what was needed to fulfil last year's trade deal between the countries.

The world's top soybean buyer last year brought in 25.89 million tonnes of the oilseed from the US, its second-largest supplier, up from 16.94 million tonnes in 2019.

Chinese buyers stepped up US farm produce purchases to meet China's pledge to buy $36.5 million in farm goods in 2020 under the Phase 1 trade deal signed with Washington last January. Soybean purchases were expected to make up half of the monetary target and estimates showed China needed to import about 40 million tonnes to make good on the deal.

Besides the push to meet the trade deal, soybean imports also rose as China rapidly replenished its pig herd after it was decimated by the deadly African swine fever during the last two years.

Chinese crushers mostly buy soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed livestock, mainly pigs, and soyoil.

In December, US arrivals surged to 5.84 million tonnes, up from 3.09 million the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Shipments from Brazil, China's biggest soybean supplier, were 1.18 million tonnes in December, down from 4.83 million a year earlier, as shipments dwindled after abundant arrivals in earlier months.

For 2020, Brazilian shipments were 64.28 million tonnes, up 11.46% from 2019's 57.67 million tonnes, and almost two-thirds of total annual imports.

China's soybean imports in 2020 were a record 100.33 million tonnes.

China is expected to import even more soybeans in the new year on strong demand and crush margins.

Crushers in Rizhao in Shandong province, a major processing hub for the beans, can make about 237 yuan ($36.64) from every tonne of beans crushed, about two times higher than a year ago.

Wheat Corn soybean imports soymeal soyoil soyabean Soyaoil Brazilian shipments

China's 2020 US soybean imports surged though likely missed trade target

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters