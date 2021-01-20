ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -30.61 (-0.63%)
BR30 24,660 Decreased By ▼ -120.4 (-0.49%)
KSE100 45,625 Decreased By ▼ -278.14 (-0.61%)
KSE30 19,013 Decreased By ▼ -139.35 (-0.73%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's imports of Australian copper ore crashed to zero in December

  • Copper concentrate imports from all countries were 1.89 million tonnes in December and 21.77 million tonnes in 2020 overall, data released on Jan. 14 showed.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

China's imports of copper concentrate from Australia dried up completely in December, customs data showed on Wednesday, as smelters shunned Australian supply amid tense bilateral ties.

Imports of copper concentrate from Australia were zero tonnes last month, according to General Administration of Customs data. That compares to 26,717 tonnes imported in November and 110,930 tonnes last December.

For 2020, Australia was China's sixth-largest copper concentrate supplier at 783,476 tonnes, down 25% from in 2019 and the lowest yearly total since 2016, the data showed. Australia was the fifth-largest supplier in 2019.

Australian media reports in November said China's government had instructed companies not to purchase copper concentrate and at least six other commodities from Australia because of souring relations between the two countries.

Australia angered Beijing when it became the first nation to publicly ban China's Huawei Technologies Co from its 5G communications network in 2018, and ties worsened last year when Canberra called for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The unofficial ban has left sellers of Australian copper concentrate having to find other homes for their cargoes in markets such as Japan, South Korea and Europe, with smelters, which use the material to make refined copper, hungry for extra feedstock in a tight market.

Copper concentrate imports from all countries were 1.89 million tonnes in December and 21.77 million tonnes in 2020 overall, data released on Jan. 14 showed.

Chile remained China's top supplier last year at 7.72 million tonnes, followed by Peru, Mexico and Mongolia.

australia Copper Huawei Technologies coronavirus case China's Government customs data Mongolia Copper concentrate imports

China's imports of Australian copper ore crashed to zero in December

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Israelis earn bad reputation in UAE for poor behavior, violation of laws

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters