Markets
US Cash Grains-Interior corn, soy basis flat; mixed at river elevators
- A soybean crush plant in Lafayette, Indiana, raised its spot basis bid by 7 cents a bushel, while bids remained flat at other processors.
20 Jan 2021
CHICAGO: Cash basis bids for corn and soybeans were largely steady at interior elevators and most processors around the US Midwest on Tuesday and mixed at barge-loading river terminals, grain dealers said.
A soybean crush plant in Lafayette, Indiana, raised its spot basis bid by 7 cents a bushel, while bids remained flat at other processors.
Sinking Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) futures prices on Tuesday kept a lid on new farmer sales. A futures rally last week to highs not seen since 2014 had triggered broad farmer sales that replenished supplies at elevators and processing plants.
CBOT corn futures dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, while soybean futures tumbled by more than 2%.
PM to visit South Waziristan today
US Cash Grains-Interior corn, soy basis flat; mixed at river elevators
US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths
Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy
YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration
Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks
Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months
ECC meets today
Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case
Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days
Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts
Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF
Read more stories
Comments