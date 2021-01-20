PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting South Waziristan today to attend the Kamyab Jawab Programme ceremony.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will be accompanying the PM today. He will distribute cheques amongst families under Ehsaas Kafalat program. The PM will be briefed about the digital survey of Ehsaas program.

He will perform the groundbreaking of the extension project of Cadet College Wanna. The PM will also meet the tribal notables in Wanna, where he will also distribute cheques amongst the successful applicants of Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme and Youth Internship Scheme.

In Mola Khan Sarai, the PM will inaugurate a hospital laced with modern facilities.