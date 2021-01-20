ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mir Shakil, others to be indicted

Recorder Report 20 Jan 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court is set to indict Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman and two others on January 28 in a reference of “illegal” land allotment in his favour by Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab.

Two other suspects are former director general of the Lahore Development (LDA) Authority Humayon Faiz Rasool and former director of land development department Mian Bashir Ahmad.

Earlier, a prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted a compliance report in the court about the attachment of moveable and immoveable properties owned by Nawaz Sharif. He also told the court that the copies of the reference had been supplied to the suspects.

Mir Shakeel, who is on bail, appeared before the court along with his legal team. The judge directed all the three accused to ensure their appearance on the next hearing for indictment.

The NAB in its reference alleged that Mir Shakeel illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots each measuring one-kanal situated in Johar Town. It alleged that the allotment of the land had been in connivance with the then chief minister Nawaz Sharif against the exemption policy and the laws.

It said the suspects caused a loss of Rs143.53 million to the national exchequer through allotment of the land in violation of exemption policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Nawaz Sharif LDA Mir Shakilur Rehman Mian Bashir Ahmad Humayon Faiz Rasool

Mir Shakil, others to be indicted

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

‘Significant’ progress made, says ECP

SHC declares SRO 584(1)/2017 illegal

Cases against Altaf: Ministry seeks funds to make payment to law firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.