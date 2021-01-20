Mir Shakil, others to be indicted

LAHORE: An accountability court is set to indict Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakilur Rehman and two others on January 28 in a reference of “illegal” land allotment in his favour by Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab.

Two other suspects are former director general of the Lahore Development (LDA) Authority Humayon Faiz Rasool and former director of land development department Mian Bashir Ahmad.

Earlier, a prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted a compliance report in the court about the attachment of moveable and immoveable properties owned by Nawaz Sharif. He also told the court that the copies of the reference had been supplied to the suspects.

Mir Shakeel, who is on bail, appeared before the court along with his legal team. The judge directed all the three accused to ensure their appearance on the next hearing for indictment.

The NAB in its reference alleged that Mir Shakeel illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots each measuring one-kanal situated in Johar Town. It alleged that the allotment of the land had been in connivance with the then chief minister Nawaz Sharif against the exemption policy and the laws.

It said the suspects caused a loss of Rs143.53 million to the national exchequer through allotment of the land in violation of exemption policy.

