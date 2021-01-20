Fake bank accounts case: AC summons Mandviwalla, others

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in the multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case on Tuesday, an accountability court (AC) summoned Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, his brother, and other six accused in illegal allotment of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) plots case on Feb 4.

Other accused court has summoned, include Mandviwalla's brother Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon, former secretary Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Karachi, and former chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Abdul Qadir Shiwani, private person Tariq Mehmood, benamidar of Mandviwalla, Abdul Qayyum, and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed to appear before the AC-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, on Feb 4.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the reference against Mandviwalla and others on January 13 before the accountability court.

The reference was approved by the NAB's executive board meeting (EBM) on December 29, 2020 which was presided over by chairman NAB Javed Iqbal.

The NAB has filed a reference against the accused on their involvement in illegal allotment of plots in the OCHSL Karachi, and payment of those plots through fake bank accounts which incurred huge losses to the national exchequer.

According to another document submitted before the accountability court, the accused Haroon and Saleem Mandviwalla, in connivance with each other, embezzled the government land through illegal and fraudulent allotment of plots of the OCHSL and received unlawful and illegal gains of Rs144.2 million from fake bank accounts namely A-one International and Lucky International under the garb of business deal or property transaction with Abdul Ghani Majeed," the document says.

It says, "the accused Mandviwalla coordinated the said property deal and received illegal gains of Rs64.2 million out of total crime proceeds of Rs144.2 million and utilized the same for his personal gains by using mandate to operate his brother company account no 6500002687 titled Mandviwalla brothers. The accused Mandviwalla utilized same account for purchase of 3,108,000 shared of Mangla View Resort (Pvt) Ltd, valuing Rs 31,080,000 in the name of his employee/associate Tariq Mehmood."

