ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton futures gain

Reuters 20 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, while robust demand and anticipation of further economic stimulus in the United States offered additional support.

The cotton contract for March rose 0.61 cent, or 0.8%, to 81.31 cents per lb by 12:16 p.m. EST (1716 GMT).

“The US dollar is a little weaker ... The US harvest is over and our demand profile remains very strong. Also, it looks like we are headed higher so, the funds are buying,” said Jack Scoville, vice president at Chicago-based Price Futures Group.

“Demand in the market remains pretty steady and the recent export sales report was positive,” said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management associate with StoneX Group.

“Traders are looking ahead to see if there is going to be an additional round of economic stimulus being put into the market,” Thomen added.

The USDA’s weekly export sales report on Thursday showed net sales of 326,000 running bales (RB) for 2020/2021, up noticeably from the preceding week, while exports of 274,600 RB were up 2%.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to “act big” on the next coronavirus relief package, adding the benefits outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden. Total futures market volume fell by 2,706 to 21,392 lots.

Coronavirus Joe Biden Cotton Janet Yellen USDA Dollar traders Jack Scoville StoneX Group

Cotton futures gain

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

‘Significant’ progress made, says ECP

SHC declares SRO 584(1)/2017 illegal

Cases against Altaf: Ministry seeks funds to make payment to law firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.