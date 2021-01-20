ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks up

Reuters 20 Jan 2021

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as possible extension of German lockdowns drew investors into defensive sectors such as healthcare and telecoms.

After gaining almost half a percent at the open, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.1% by 0938 GMT, while Germany’s DAX and London’s blue-chip index rose 0.2% each.

Gains at the open were fuelled by Asian stocks closing in on all-time highs as investors wagered China’s economic strength would help underpin growth in the region after data confirmed the world’s second-largest economy was one of the few to grow over 2020.

However, the prospect of longer lockdowns in Europe kept investors on edge, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel set to agree with regional leaders to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until mid-February, sources told Reuters.

Defensive sectors that tend to remain immune to economic cycles such as healthcare, telecom and utilities gained the most, while retail stocks took the biggest hit.

Tech stocks gained 0.4%, led by Logitech, which jumped 2.5% as it raised its 2021 sales growth and profit outlook for the third time, benefiting from a pandemic-driven boost in demand for work-from-home products and gaming accessories.

UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto was flat despite reporting a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by industrial activity in top consumer China.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli fell 2.2% after it said organic sales fell 6.1% in 2020, with only a lukewarm improvement in the second half as COVID-19 restrictions and the absence of travel weighed.

lockdowns European stocks Angela Merkel asian stocks pandemic DAX COVID19 Telecoms tech stocks STOXX 600 economic cycles

European stocks up

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Covid-19 vaccines roll-out: PM for accelerating measures

PDM rally demands ECP conclude foreign funding case

‘Significant’ progress made, says ECP

SHC declares SRO 584(1)/2017 illegal

Cases against Altaf: Ministry seeks funds to make payment to law firm

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.