NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
20 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
595,262,731 352,982,548 24,728,115,578 13,222,185,638
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,711,771,412 (1,434,399,396) 277,372,016
Local Individuals 18,571,783,772 (18,083,150,214) 488,633,559
Local Corporates 10,381,763,206 (11,147,768,780) (766,005,575)
===============================================================================
