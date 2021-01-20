KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 19, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 595,262,731 352,982,548 24,728,115,578 13,222,185,638 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,711,771,412 (1,434,399,396) 277,372,016 Local Individuals 18,571,783,772 (18,083,150,214) 488,633,559 Local Corporates 10,381,763,206 (11,147,768,780) (766,005,575) ===============================================================================

