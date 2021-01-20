Markets
BoE's Haldane sees rapid economic recovery from COVID hit
- Haldane said that he expected recovery to be faster than after the 2008-9 financial crisis, as the economic collapse in 2020.
20 Jan 2021
LONDON: Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Tuesday that he continued to expect a rapid economic recovery once vaccines against COVID are rolled out, keeping a lid on unemployment.
Haldane said that he expected recovery to be faster than after the 2008-9 financial crisis, as the economic collapse in 2020, had done less damage to business and household balance sheets with less overhang of bad debt than in the financial crisis.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
BoE's Haldane sees rapid economic recovery from COVID hit
Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz
Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Read more stories
Comments