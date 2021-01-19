ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

  • IEA cuts 2021 demand outlook, but sees demand rise in H2.
  • Chinese refining, economic data bullish.
  • API data on US crude inventories due on Wednesday.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

LONDON: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as optimism that government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth and oil demand trumped concerns that renewed COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns globally are cooling fuel consumption.

Brent crude futures for March rose 72 cents to $55.47 a barrel by 1152 GMT after slipping 35 cents in the previous session.

"The perception that any retracement will be quick as confidence in economic and oil demand recovery is unlikely to fade away," said PVM analysts in a note.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.65 a barrel, up 29 cents. There was no settlement on Monday as US markets were closed for a public holiday. Front-month February WTI futures expire on Wednesday.

Investors are upbeat about demand in China, the world's top crude oil importer, after data released on Monday showed its refinery output rose 3% to a new record in 2020.

China also avoided an economic contraction last year.

Investors are watching out for US oil inventory data from the industry association API, due on Wednesday, the same day US President-elect Biden's inauguration speech will likely give details on the country's $1.9 trillion aid package.

The International Energy Agency cut its outlook for oil demand in 2021, but pointed to a recovery in demand in the second half of the year to an annual average of 96.6 million barrels per day.

"Border closures, social distancing measures and shutdowns...will continue to constrain fuel demand until vaccines are more widely distributed, most likely only by the second half of the year," it said in its monthly report.

oil companies oil output oil producers oil price

Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters