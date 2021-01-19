ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India coach Shastri hails 'one of the greatest series ever'

  • India were bundled down for a record low of 36 in Adelaide and regular skipper Virat Kohli left a demoralised team behind him as he returned home to attend the birth of his daughter.
  • I'm not someone who really has tears in my eyes but I had real tears because this is unreal.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

An injury-ravaged India's 2-1 triumph in Australia under a stand-in captain will go down as one of the greatest series ever played, coach Ravi Shastri said on Tuesday.

India were bundled down for a record low of 36 in Adelaide and regular skipper Virat Kohli left a demoralised team behind him as he returned home to attend the birth of his daughter.

Under Ajinkya Rahane, India levelled the series in Melbourne and drew in Sydney but had lost their entire frontline bowling attack to injuries by the time they arrived in Brisbane.

Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, retained as net bowlers, made their test debut, helping India pull off a series victory for the ages after prevailing by three wickets in the decider.

"I'm not someone who really has tears in my eyes but I had real tears because this is unreal," Shastri told a video conference.

"The penny has still not dropped, and it will take a long time to drop. Unreal."

Playing his first series, opener Shubman Gill laid the foundation for India's chase with a classy 91 and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara took several blows on his body and helmet during his obdurate 56.

Rishabh Pant then smashed an unbeaten 89 to complete a memorable series victory for the tourists.

"What these guys have pulled off will go down in history as one of the greatest series ever played," Shastri said.

"When you take the COVID situation and the spate of injuries into account, showing stomach for a fight after being bowled out for 36 is unimaginable."

The challenges of living in a bio-secure bubble and the spate of injuries made it the toughest tour he could remember, said the former test player.

"This is the toughest tour ever. We're playing in COVID times, quarantine times and with the multiple injuries - nothing comes close. It surpasses all."

Rahane inspired India's comeback with a captain's century in Melbourne and the Mumbaikar was his modest best after the win.

"I was emotional too. I still don't know what happened and don't know how to describe this," said Rahane, who gifted a signed India jersey to Australia's Nathan Lyon on the spinner's 100th test after the match.

BCCI Ajinkya Rahane India coach Ravi Shastri Ravi Shastri

India coach Shastri hails 'one of the greatest series ever'

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters