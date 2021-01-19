ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

  • A delegation representing the opposition parties will present a memorial draft prepared by Zafarullah Khan to the CEC ECP
  • Rehman said that six years have passed and around 150 hearings have been held in foreign funding case against PTI but the government is delaying it by constantly filing requests
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 19 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is protesting outside the office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad today against a 'delayed' verdict by the authority in the foreign funding case involving the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), local media reported.

The opposition parties said the delay in foreign funding case verdict by ECP is unacceptable.

As per details, the protest is being led by Jamiat UIema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders have also joined the sit-in. They are present on a container from where they will deliver speeches.

However, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto is not attending the protest rally. Strict security arrangements are in place to avert any untoward incident.

Reportedly, a delegation representing the opposition parties will present a memorial draft prepared by Zafarullah Khan to the CEC ECP.

Prior to their departure to ECP, Maryam Nawaz, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman gathered at the house of PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman where they held a discussion on the arrangements for the protest and the security situation.

While speaking to journalists, Rehman said that six years have passed and around 150 hearings have been held in foreign funding case against PTI but the government is delaying it by constantly filing requests.

Referring to PTI, he said: "They have not declared their documents and hidden assets, they are still trying to hide them."

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

